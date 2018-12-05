HIS LIPS WERE MOVING:





In remarks after a briefing from CIA Director Gina Haspel, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) suggested there is no plausible way that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman didn't order the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist, and said that the evidence is overwhelming.





This is completely contrary to the narrative that has been put forward by President Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. Trump has said it's unknowable whether the crown prince was actually behind it -- despite the CIA concluding this with "high confidence" -- while Pompeo said last week that there was no "direct reporting" implicating him.





Graham said Tuesday that you'd have to be "willfully blind" to not know Mohammed was responsible -- a clear rebuke of Trump's argument that this whole thing resides in some kind of gray area.