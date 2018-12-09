HE'S A VICTIM OF LAWNMOWER PARENTING:

"It certainly looks like they are the kind of offenses that would call for impeachment hearings into the conduct of the president of the United States," Bernstein told host Brian Stelter. "There's something much more important than just impeachment going on, and that is the fact that Donald Trump for the first time in his life is cornered," he said.





The journalist pointed out that the former businessman "always could bully his way out of a corner" when he was managing his private company. "He always could buy his way out, cheat his way out. He is boxed in by Mueller, and the people around him know that he is," Bernstein pointed out.