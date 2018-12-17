HARD TO GET MORE GENERIC THAN KAMALA, BETO & CORY:

[I]n a contest between Trump and a generic Democrat, Trump would almost surely lose if the current political climate holds through 2020. According to a Fox News poll this week, 38 percent of respondents said they would "definitely" or "probably" vote for Trump, while 55 percent said they would "definitely" or "probably" vote for someone else. [...]





Trump carried the Electoral College because he won Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by 0.7 points each and Michigan by 0.2 points. A mere 78,000 votes carried the day.





Most presidents work assiduously to build on the coalition that brought them to power. President Trump has done almost the opposite, catering to his base while doing almost everything he can to alienate suburban Republicans and independents, which is why the GOP got shellacked in the midterms.





So if Trump runs -- which is probably a bigger "if" than many people think -- the cards are stacked against him. Fortunately for him, the Democrats will not nominate someone named Generic Democrat.