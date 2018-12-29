FEEL SAFER NOW?:

The boy's father, Ali Hassan, brought him to the United States for medical treatment in October. His mother Shaima Swileh remained behind in their Egypt home. The boy and his father are U.S. citizens but Swileh is not.





Yemeni citizens are restricted from entering the United States under President Donald Trump's travel ban. She applied for a waiver in 2017, but U.S. officials granted it only in December after the council sued alongside a petition from Rep. Barbara Lee.





Swileh held her son for the first time in the hospital on Dec. 19.