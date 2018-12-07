December 7, 2018

FAILING THE GILLUM TEST:

Exodus from Ukip continues as more senior figures quit over Tommy Robinson links (Jon Stone, 12/07/18, Independent)

More senior figures have left Ukip as the party continues to implode in a row over its association with far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

David Coburn, Ukip's long-serving Scottish leader, quit on Friday morning, accusing the party of promoting "English nationalism" and anti-Islamic politics.

He was closely followed to the exit door by former leader Paul Nuttall, who said dealing with Mr Robinson was a "catastrophic error"

No surprise, the Trumpbots love him.

