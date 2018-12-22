ENTIRELY LOGICAL:





Iran's Foreign Ministry says the presence of U.S. troops in Syria has been "illogical and a source of tension" from the very start, in its first official reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria.





The point of US foreign policy since the Founding has been to destabilize undemocratic regimes. Withdrawing from Syria has the great advantage of destabilizing several and luring the Salafi back into the kill zone.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 22, 2018 8:30 AM

