ENTER TRUMPONOMICS:

The numbers are cosmic.





From the depths of the Great Recession in March 2009 through September of this year, the shares of the 500 largest public U.S. companies grew by $18.9 trillion.





In addition to the rise in stock prices, those 500 businesses delivered $3.1 trillion to their shareholders in the form of dividends.





Add them up, and by September 2018, the total comes to more than the entire $21.9 trillion of federal debt.





"The greatest amount of wealth creation in history" is what Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices called it.





Then -- well, you know: It's been an ugly three months.