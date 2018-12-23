December 23, 2018
ENTER TRUMPONOMICS:
For Investors, an Ugly Three Months After 10 Very Good Years (Thomas Heath, 12/22/18, The Washington Post)
The numbers are cosmic.From the depths of the Great Recession in March 2009 through September of this year, the shares of the 500 largest public U.S. companies grew by $18.9 trillion.In addition to the rise in stock prices, those 500 businesses delivered $3.1 trillion to their shareholders in the form of dividends.Add them up, and by September 2018, the total comes to more than the entire $21.9 trillion of federal debt."The greatest amount of wealth creation in history" is what Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices called it.Then -- well, you know: It's been an ugly three months.
