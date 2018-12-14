December 14, 2018
DUDES, YOU'RE WRECKING OUR COUP NARRATIVE!:
Democrats in New Jersey Have a Firm Grip on Power. They Want Even More. (Nick Corasaniti, Dec. 13, 2018, NY Times)
Legislative power brokers across the country have long designed district lines in back-room deals that entrenched their control for years, if not decades. But now, Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey are carrying out a power grab in an unusually public fashion: They are seeking to make Republicans a permanent minority by essentially writing gerrymandering into the State Constitution.The New Jersey plan comes amid a national reckoning over the consequences of gerrymandering and has been met by fierce opposition across the political landscape -- and not just from Republicans and nonpartisan watchdog groups.Even some national Democratic leaders have criticized the plan, fearing that it undercuts Democratic efforts to attack what they term Republican strong-arm tactics in state capitals across the country.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 14, 2018 4:54 AM