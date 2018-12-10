DON'T WORRY, RUDY CAN HANDLE HIMSELF....:

President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is the star of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington's (CREW) lawsuit filed on Monday in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.





CREW said, citing the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), that the point of this action was to find the "source of the leak of information to Rudolph Giuliani in October 2016 that then-FBI Director James B. Comey was going to reopen the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of personal email system." [...]





"In recent testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees, Mr. Comey confirmed that he had ordered a leak investigation after Mr. Giuliani's public statements indicated he had inside knowledge of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton that appeared to stem from his communications with people in the FBI's New York field office," the filing continued.