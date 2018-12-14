DONE DIRT CHEAP:





"He directed me to make the payments. He directed me to become involved in these matters," Cohen told the ABC program "Good Morning America," referring to the $150,000 paid to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and the $130,000 paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. [...]





Asked if Trump knew the payments were wrong, Cohen said, "Of course."





Cohen bristled at Trump's accusation that he was trying to embarrass the president and protect his own family.





"Here is the truth: The people of the United States of America, the people of the world don't believe what he's saying. The man doesn't tell the truth, and it's sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds," Cohen said.





"I gave loyalty to someone who truthfully does not deserve loyalty," Cohen added.