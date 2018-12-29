December 29, 2018
DONALD WHO?:
Trump pulled out of a massive trade deal. Now 11 countries are going ahead without the US (Katie Lobosco, December 29, 2018, CNN)
A major 11-country agreement goes into effect Sunday, reshaping trade rules among economic powerhouses like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia -- but the United States won't be a part of it.That means that Welch's grape juice, Tyson's pork and California almonds will remain subject to tariffs in Japan, for example, while competitors' products from countries participating in the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will eventually be duty-free.Japan will offer similar tariff relief to the European Union, in a separate trade deal set to go into effect on February 1.
His hatred of Asians costing us what it should.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 29, 2018 5:40 PM
« BUT STILL CAN'T SPELLCHECK: | Main | "IF ONLY I DO ENOUGH DAMAGE NO FOREIGNERS WILL WANT TO COME HERE!" »