DONALD WHO?:





A major 11-country agreement goes into effect Sunday, reshaping trade rules among economic powerhouses like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia -- but the United States won't be a part of it.





That means that Welch's grape juice, Tyson's pork and California almonds will remain subject to tariffs in Japan, for example, while competitors' products from countries participating in the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will eventually be duty-free.





Japan will offer similar tariff relief to the European Union, in a separate trade deal set to go into effect on February 1.