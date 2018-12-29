December 29, 2018
DONALD HAS TO KILL FARMING TO KEEP THE WORKERS OUT:
US farmers 'helpless' as TPP boosts Aust (SBS News, 12/29/18)
American farmers are facing the "imminent collapse" of key markets and fear uneven trade playing fields as Australian, Canadian and other rival nations take advantage of the soon-to-be implemented Trans-Pacific Partnership.After President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the TPP on just his third day in the White House in 2017, the States will be left on the sidelines when the re-shaped TPP-11 comes into effect 12am on Sunday AEDT.Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and Singapore were the first nations to ratify the agreement, formally titled the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement. Vietnam, Chile, Brunei, Peru and Malaysia are set to follow in coming monthsUS farmers, already hit hard by Trump's tariff battle with China and the lack of a free trade agreement with Japan, are bracing to immediately lose market share.American wheat and beef producers have been particularly vocal.They expect Australian farmers to use their TPP advantage to sell more to Japan.
The growing U.S. soybean stockpile could come back to haunt Trump (Adriana Belmonte, 12/23/18, Yahoo Finance)
From 2000 to 2017, Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans steadily increased. In 2016 and 2017, the U.S. exported 67,854,202 metric tons of soybeans to China, which was good for about 60% of total U.S. soybean exports during those two years.In 2018, amid trade tensions, China basically stopped importing U.S. soybeans: Through September 2018, U.S. soybean exports China were down 98% compared to 2017. At the same time, the USDA forecasted that soybean production for 2018 will be an increase of 7% from 2017.As a result, U.S. soybean inventory is poised to reach an estimated 955 million bushels in 2019, nearly doubling the 2018 stockpile.
