December 7, 2018
DEVIN, WE HARDLY KNEW YE:
Nadler: I'm ending investigation into FBI, DOJ when I become chairman (OLIVIA BEAVERS, 12/07/18, The Hill)
Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who stepped outside of the ongoing closed-door interview with former FBI Director James Comey, told reporters Friday that he plans to end the probe come January."Yes, because it is a waste of time to start with," Nadler said in response to a question about whether he would end the probe. Nadler characterized the Republican investigation as a political sideshow that aims to distract from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia."The entire purpose of this investigation is to be a diversion of the real investigation, which is Mueller. There is no evidence of bias at the FBI and this other nonsense they are talking about," he continued.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 7, 2018 7:41 PM