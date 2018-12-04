DEVELOPED DEMOCRACIES REQUIRE UNIVERSAL HEALTH:

As they deliberate messaging tactics, a new Morning Consult/Politico survey suggests that while describing the controversial health policy as "Medicare for all" is a crowd pleaser, Democrats should avoid calling it a "single-payer" plan.





The survey of 1,957 registered voters asked respondents about their support for a system where all Americans would get their health insurance from the government, labeled as Medicare for all, single payer, universal health care or socialized medicine. While not truly synonymous, the terms are often used interchangeably to describe a national health plan that guarantees coverage for each resident.





According to the messaging test in the survey, "Medicare for all" has the highest favorability, with 58 percent of registered voters saying they would back such a plan.