CELEBRATE BOTH:





The December Dilemma is a term that has, at least in Jewish educational circles, referred to children in interfaith families who might struggle to reconcile the celebration of Christmas and Hanukkah within their own families, if not in their house. I certainly don't want to diminish those challenges, but as a rabbi and a mom in 2018, I think there is another December dilemma, epitomized by yet another 1990s classic: Kyle expressing his loneliness in "Jew on Christmas," a song he sings in the first season on "South Park."





It's hard to be the lonely Jew on Christmas. The "War on Christmas" aside, it turns out that it is hard to be Jewish in a culture bombarded by Christmas songs, imagery, advertisements and Netflix options. Even my older kid -- a rabbi's kid, in a Hebrew immersion class in a Jewish preschool in a Jewish suburb of Los Angeles, who sings Hebrew Hanukkah songs daily right now -- looks at the lights with envy and asks why Santa doesn't come to our house, even though he knows and understands that we don't celebrate Christmas.