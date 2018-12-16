CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR:

[T]here still is a political imperative for Republicans to rally around a plan of their own, especially ahead of 2020 elections for president and Congress. Democrats are seizing on Friday's ruling to highlight the repeated GOP efforts to dismantle the ACA.





"In the midterms, the threat to health care was theoretical, and now it's a clear and present danger," said Jesse Ferguson, a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee official.





House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, of California, vowed her chamber would "formally intervene in the appeals process" when her party takes power in January. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said he will force votes next year that would show Republicans have been dishonest on health care, votes certain to be used in campaign ads. A liberal group is planning to pressure GOP senators up for reelection to oppose the ruling.





"They are trapped by their white-hot hatred of President Obama and everything he did," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaking of Republicans. "And if they stay in that place it will be their undoing as a party."





While many congressional Democrats spoke out in the hours after the judge's ruling, Republicans on Capitol Hill were much quieter on Saturday.





The dynamic resembled this year's midterm elections, in which Democrats were eager to run on health care and Republicans sought to direct voters' focus to other topics.