December 6, 2018
CAN WE DEPORT THE NATIVES?:
Migrants tend to be healthier, live longer: study (Reuters, 12/06/18)
Migrants tend to be healthier than the residents of wealthy countries they travel to, such as the United States, and often help fight diseases by becoming healthcare workers in those nations, according to a study published on Wednesday.Populist arguments that migrants pose a health risk and a burden to health systems are myths used to drive anti-immigrant sentiment, the report published by University College London and the Lancet medical journal concluded.
