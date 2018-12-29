BUT STILL CAN'T SPELLCHECK:





When Trump's young social media manager saw the tweet, he was perplexed. He typically typed and sent Trump's tweets for the boss, but in this case he hadn't. He did recall that Trump had been spending a lot of time in his office lately playing around with a new Android smartphone.





The next morning, the handful of staffers with access to the boss' account told the social media manager, Justin McConney, that they had not sent it either.





That's when it dawned on him: Donald Trump had tweeted on his own for the first time.





"The moment I found out Trump could tweet himself was comparable to the moment in 'Jurassic Park' when Dr. Grant realized that velociraptors could open doors," recalled McConney, who was the Trump Organization's director of social media from 2011 to 2017. "I was like, 'Oh no.'"