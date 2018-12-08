December 8, 2018
BLOODY QUOTA HIRES:
Robots or humans: the choice for companies (Steve LeVine, 12/08/18, Axios)
Over the coming years, the workplace in the U.S. and other advanced economies will see increased automation, and corporate leaders will face a stark choice: whether to keep humans in the mix or let them go. And if it's the former, to what degree?
The point of an economy is not to create (preserve) labor; it is to create wealth more efficiently. The distribution of that wealth is a political question.
