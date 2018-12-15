AS THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY ENDS WITH A WIMP-OUT:

The bottom line? Mexico isn't paying for the border wall, and neither is Congress -- even if there's a Christmastime shutdown. [...]





The Democratic unity is already having its desired effect: After digging in on Tuesday in a remarkable back and forth with Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a televised Oval Office debate, Trump is actively considering ways out of the wall fight to avoid a partial shutdown next Friday. [...]





Trump repeatedly predicted to Pelosi and Schumer that House Republicans could pass a border funding bill, but griped about the Senate. Then he took ownership of any impending shutdown, saying it was worth the border wall fight.





The results made Schumer's caucus almost giddy.





"They completely handed him his head. He better get used to it because that's what it's going to be like now. He's going to get fact-checked to his face," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). "He's not going to have congressional leaders or Cabinet people around him like bobble heads saying yes to everything."