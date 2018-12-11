December 11, 2018
ANY CANDIDATE WHO DOESN'T RUN ON EDUCATION DEBT RELIEF AND FREE PUBLIC TUITION...:
White Voters Without A Degree Remained Staunchly Republican In 2018 (Nathaniel Rakich and Julia Wolfe, 12/11/18, 538)
In 2016, educational divides emerged as one of the top explanations of voters' choices: White voters without a bachelor's degree made up the Republican base, while a coalition of nonwhite voters and white college graduates formed the Democratic base. The 2018 midterms seemed to continue what we saw in 2016: Districts with bigger black populations, Hispanic populations or college-educated non-Hispanic white populations tended to vote more Democratic, while non-college-educated white voters remained strongly loyal to the GOP. We found a clear negative relationship (R = -0.72) between the Democratic margin of victory in a district and the share of the district's population age 25 or older who are non-Hispanic white and lack a bachelor's degree -- a group that pundits often call the "white working class."
...isn't paying attention.
