ANOTHER ARGUMENT FOR NUKING PYONGYANG:

The team will use a balloon suspended 12 miles above Earth to spray tiny chalk particles across a kilometre-long area, with the intention of reflecting the Sun's rays away from the planet.





In doing so, they will attempt to replicate on a small scale the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991.





During this event, the volcano spewed 20 million tonnes of sulphur dioxide into the stratosphere, creating a haze that cooled the planet by 0.5C for around 18 months - returning the Earth to its pre-industrial temperature.