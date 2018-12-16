AND NANCY DIDN'T GET HIM ANYTHING:

The Trump administration signaled Sunday that it would not compromise to avert a partial government shutdown at the end of this week, with senior White House policy advisor Stephen Miller declaring that "we're going to do whatever is necessary" to secure money for the president's much-vaunted border wall. [...]





Republican leaders in both the House and Senate have urgently tried to avoid a shutdown and thought earlier this month that they had Trump's agreement.





But after a tumultuous week that saw the appointment of a new acting White House chief of staff and the resignation of scandal-plagued Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, together with an escalation of the president's legal exposure on multiple fronts, Trump has appeared at times to relish the idea of a highly public confrontation over the border wall, his signature issue.





In a televised showdown at the White House on Tuesday with Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi - soon to take the speaker's gavel - Trump asserted he would be "proud" to preside over a partial shutdown beginning at midnight Friday if his demands go unmet.



