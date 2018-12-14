...AND CHEAPER...:





Companies competed Thursday for the opportunity to install wind turbines in Atlantic waters off Massachusetts in an auction that shattered records even as it headed toward a second day of frenzied bidding. [...]





By Thursday evening, when Interior Department officials called an overnight halt to the auction, four companies were still vying for the territory, drawn by growing demand for renewable power in the Northeast U.S. and a chance at gaining a foothold in the nation's growing offshore wind market.





"The unprecedented interest in today's sale demonstrates that not only has offshore wind arrived in the U.S., but it is set to soar," said Randall Luthi, head of the National Ocean Industries Association.