December 5, 2018
ALWAYS FUN TO HEAR DEFICIT HAWKS PIMPING FOR HIM:
Trump On Coming Debt Crisis: 'I Won't Be Here' When It Blows Up (Asawin Suebsaeng & Lachlan Markay, 12.05.18, The Daily Beast)
The friction came to a head in early 2017 when senior officials offered Trump charts and graphics laying out the numbers and showing a "hockey stick" spike in the national debt in the not-too-distant future. In response, Trump noted that the data suggested the debt would reach a critical mass only after his possible second term in office."Yeah, but I won't be here," the president bluntly said, according to a source who was in the room when Trump made this comment during discussions on the debt.
