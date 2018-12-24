December 24, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
A Rabbinical Judge Probed Graft Allegations Against ultra-Orthodox Trust. Then Israel's Chief Rabbi Fired Him (Nir Hasson, Dec 24, 2018, Ha'aretz)
Israel's Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau, who is responsible for the rabbinical courts, has reassigned a rabbinical court judge who was seeking to investigate irregularities and corruption in ultra-Orthodox nonprofit groups.According to people familiar with the issue, Lau yielded to pressure from parties with an interest in stopping the investigation launched by the judge, "dayan" in Hebrew, Rabbi Shlomo Shtasman. Rabbi Shimon Yaakobi, the rabbinical courts' legal adviser, told Lau in a letter that Shtasman was even threatened by "people involved in the cases he was hearing."
