December 22, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
For Trump, 'a War Every Day,' Waged Increasingly Alone (Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, Dec. 22, 2018. NY Times)
When President Trump grows frustrated with advisers during meetings, which is not an uncommon occurrence, he sits back in his chair, crosses his arms and scowls. Often he erupts. "Freaking idiots!" he calls his aides. Except he uses a more pungent word than "freaking."For two years, Mr. Trump has waged war against his own government, convinced that people around him are fools. Angry that they resist his wishes, uninterested in the details of their briefings, he becomes especially agitated when they tell him he does not have the power to do what he wants, which makes him suspicious that they are secretly undermining him. [...]
Mr. Trump is said by advisers to be consumed by the multiplying investigations that have taken down his personal lawyer, campaign chairman, national security adviser and family foundation. He rails against enemies, who often were once friends, nursing a deep sense of betrayal and grievance as they turn on him. [...]
More recently, the president has told associates he feels "totally and completely abandoned," as one put it, complaining that no one is on his side and that many around him have ulterior motives. That extends even to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who was credited for helping push through the criminal justice bill, praise that Mr. Trump took note of.Longtime associates said Mr. Trump's relationship with his children has grown more removed and that he feels he does not have a friend in the White House.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 22, 2018 5:41 PM