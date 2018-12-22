December 22, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Republican Governor Pardons Immigrants Trump's Been Trying to Deport For Over a Year (Colin Kalmbacher, December 22nd, 2018. lAW & cRIME)
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has pardoned several Iraqi immigrants the Trump administration has been unsuccessfully trying to deport for over a year."We're ecstatic," defense attorney Bill Swor told the Detroit Free Press. "These are people who have worked very hard to prove that one mistake does not define their life. We're grateful for Governor Snyder for recognizing that effort and that achievement and taking the steps to correct it."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 22, 2018 3:44 PM