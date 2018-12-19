ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

A federal judge on Wednesday struck down Justice Department rules that made it harder for asylum seekers to make successful claims based on fear of domestic abuse or gang violence, offering yet another judicial blow to the Trump administration's efforts to unilaterally rewrite immigration law.





In his ruling, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court in Washington concluded that the policies--which were rolled out by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June--were "arbitrary" and "capricious," violating federal immigration law as crafted by Congress.