December 3, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
'Twists but no plot': Trump's diminishing foreign travel reflects a president scaling back foreign ambition (David Nakamura and John Hudson December 2, 2018, Washington Post)
Trump returned to Washington on Sunday after a relatively subdued two-day visit to the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, where he announced modest breakthroughs on trade but chose to avoid provocative meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.His performance -- coupled with his listless two-day visit to Paris days after the midterms, during which he skipped a visit to an American cemetery and appeared isolated from other world leaders -- has created the impression of a president scaling back his ambitions on the world stage amid mounting political crises. [...]For Trump, there appears to be diminishing bandwidth to focus on foreign affairs, given that he is weighing a Cabinet shake-up and has threatened a partial government shutdown this month over border wall funding.Furthermore, the Democrats' looming takeover of the House has posed new dangers for the White House in the form of potential subpoenas and investigations. And bombshell revelations last week involving former Trump associates in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election have rattled the White House.
Donald who?
