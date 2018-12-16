December 16, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Trump Says SNL Sketches Are "Real Scandal" That "Should Be Tested in Courts" (DANIEL POLITI, DEC 16, 2018, Slate)
President Donald Trump woke up in a bad mood Sunday morning, and knew just where to aim his ire: his good old friends at the media. Mere hours after Saturday Night LIve aired a sketch in which it imagined a magical world in which Trump was never president, the commander in chief blasted his critics in the media and wondered why criticizing him was legal in the first place.
