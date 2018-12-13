ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

"I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law," Trump wrote. "He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called 'advice of counsel,' and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid."





American Civil Liberties Union attorney Joshua Block pointed out the potential issue with Trump's defense here.





"Asserting an 'advice of counsel' defense generally constitutes a waiver of attorney client privilege, Block tweeted.