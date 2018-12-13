December 13, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Trump's 'Advice of Counsel' Tweets Trashing Michael Cohen May Have Just Waived Attorney-Client Privilege (Colin Kalmbacher, December 13th, 2018, Law & Crime)
"I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law," Trump wrote. "He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called 'advice of counsel,' and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid."American Civil Liberties Union attorney Joshua Block pointed out the potential issue with Trump's defense here."Asserting an 'advice of counsel' defense generally constitutes a waiver of attorney client privilege, Block tweeted.
