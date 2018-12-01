ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

THE NEW NETFLIX series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a dark comedy about a teenage witch who engages in devil worship and human sacrifice. Screenwriter Rafael Jordan enjoyed the show, but notes that not everyone was so fond of it.

"People that actually identify as pagans or wiccans or Satanists did not appreciate it," Jordan says in Episode 337 of the Geek's Guide to the Galaxy podcast. "They basically thought it cast them in a pretty bad light, and perpetuated misconceptions about Satanism."