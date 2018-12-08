December 8, 2018
A TRANSACTIONAL MAN WITH NO CHITS TO CASH:
'Siege warfare': Republican anxiety spikes as Trump faces growing legal and political perils (Robert Costa and Philip Rucker, December 8, 2018, Washington Post)
A growing number of Republicans fear that a battery of new revelations in the far-reaching Russia investigation has dramatically heightened the legal and political danger to Donald Trump's presidency -- and threatens to consume the rest of the party as well.President Trump added to the tumult Saturday by announcing the abrupt exit of his chief of staff, John F. Kelly, whom he sees as lacking the political judgment and finesse to steer the White House through the treacherous months to come.Trump remains headstrong in his belief that he can outsmart adversaries and weather any threats, according to advisers. In the Russia probe, he continues to roar denials, dubiously proclaiming that the latest allegations of wrongdoing by his former associates "totally clear" him.But anxiety is spiking among Republican allies, who complain that Trump and the White House have no real plan for dealing with the Russia crisis while confronting a host of other troubles at home and abroad.
Richard Nixon not only emblemized the Republican Party for a quarter century but had built up a colossal store of good will within it and debts from its members. But, eventually, carrying his water just got to be too big an ask and they bailed.
Donald Trump has always opposed the party, hates it today and owes his election to congressmen and governors who dragged him in on their coattails. No one, outside a Klavern or militia, owes him anything. The GOP will not hesitate to cut him loose when nut-cutting time comes.
