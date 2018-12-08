A TIMELY REMINDER...:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has denounced US President Donald Trump's decision to reimpose economic sanctions against Tehran, calling it a form of "economic terrorism".





Speaking at a regional security conference in Tehran on Saturday, Rouhani said the United States' intensions against Iran were "evident" when Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).





"The unjust and illegal American sanctions against the Iranian nation is a clear example of terrorism," he told the gathering, which was attended by top legislative officials from Iran, China, Russia, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.