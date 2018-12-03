A FUNCTION OF SHARED INTERESTS:

A Saudi dissident is suing the NSO group, alleging that Israeli software company helped Riyadh hack his phone to spy on correspondence with Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist murdered by the kingdom's operatives two months ago.





Omar Abdulaziz, a prominent critic of Saudi Arabia's government and its powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, lives in exile in Canada.





His lawsuit, filed in Montreal, follows other suits charging the Israeli company with similarly helping controversial governments in the United Arab Emirates and Mexico spy on dissidents, activists and journalists.





The NSO group is licensed to sell its technology to foreign powers by the Israeli government, and its ties with Gulf Arab countries is evidence of growing relationships between those states and Israel.