YOU'VE GOTTA BE A REAL NUTTER...:

New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone, incoming chairman of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee -- backed by a number of other committee members -- slammed the creation of the new climate panel, according to multiple sources in the room. Pallone argued that his committee and other existing panels within the House could take on the issue aggressively.





But Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rep.-elect Joe Neguse (Colo.) and some of the other progressive incoming lawmakers fought back, saying they ran on the issue and needed to do it. Ocasio-Cortez earlier this week pushed for a "Green New Deal" as she backed more than 200 young protesters at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's office. [...]





Pallone declined to comment on what happened during the closed-door meeting, but further explained why he opposes the select committee.





"My fear is that if you have a select committee, by the time the select committee gets going, gets appointed and hires staff that it might actually delay what we're doing," the New Jersey Democrat told reporters. "We've got people who are in charge of these committees who are very progressive and I just don't see the need for the select committee. I think it may actually delay what the progressives are trying to achieve."