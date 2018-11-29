YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Bloomberg reported that Porsche's Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume gave an interview to the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag revealing that its upcoming Taycan electric vehicle will be able to achieve a driving range of about 250 miles with just a 20 minute charge using one of its planned 800-volt high-power charging stations. If they're pressed for time, drivers will be able to get 62 miles of driving range in just four minutes.