YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





While everyone has been distracted by the Shakespearean drama that is Tesla under Elon Musk, something's been happening under the radar: The automaker is quietly gaining an ever-larger share of the U.S. luxury car market, according to new research by the automotive site Edmunds.





Just how much of a share? Statistics about Tesla are always a little iffy since the famously closed-mouthed automaker doesn't share its sales numbers or break its delivery numbers down by nation or region. But Edmunds analyzed things like registration records and estimated that Tesla sold 64,727 luxury cars in the third quarter of this year. That's just a couple of thousand less than Mercedes-Benz, and more than Cadillac and Lincoln combined. (Would you have believed a decade ago that an electric car could outsell Caddy and Lincoln combined? I wouldn't.)