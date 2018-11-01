November 1, 2018
YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO ACCEPT OUR NORMAL LEVELS OF GRIFT!:
Pro-Trump Activists Blame Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens for Losing Kanye West (Will Sommer, 10.31.18, The Daily Beast)
Pro-Trump activists are fuming after Kanye West's announcement that he's "distancing" himself from politics, with the blame falling on two right-wing personalities--Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens--who fellow conservatives say used West to push their personal brands at the expense of the conservative movement."They really over-grifted that situation," said Lucian Wintrich, a former White House correspondent for Gateway Pundit.
