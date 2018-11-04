YOU MEAN DEMONIZATION ISN'T AN ATTRACTANT?:

Hispanics are more interested in voting this year than in the last U.S. congressional midterm elections in 2014 and their enthusiasm outpaces that of all U.S. adults, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll released on Sunday.





Volunteer Bea Nevarez stands for a portrait during door-to-door canvassing in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., October 31, 2018. Picture taken October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

The poll also found likely Hispanic voters nearly twice as inclined to support Democrats for the House of Representatives as Republicans in Tuesday's elections.





Voter registration groups are using Republican President Donald Trump's nationalist, anti-immigrant rhetoric as an opportunity to drive up Latino enthusiasm. In an illustration of their passion, one group that is part of an alliance that has reached out to more than 1 million potential voters in Arizona took its name from the Spanish word for "fight."