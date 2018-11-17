November 17, 2018
WHY DID YOU THINK HE WAS DEFENDING DONALD?:
Dershowitz Received $120K From Anti-Muslim Gatestone Institute (Eli Clifton, 11/15/18, Lobelog)"
On cable news, Dershowitz has emerged as a go-to Trump-defender and critic of the left wing of the Democratic Party, all while self-identifying as a "liberal Democrat." Over the summer, Dershowitz loudly complained about being shunned by Martha's Vineyard's largely liberal residents.But Dershowitz's shift to the right, and the frequent defense of the Trump administration, has coincided with a lucrative source of income for the retired professor.Dershowitz's work for the anti-refugee and anti-Muslim Gatestone Institute paid him $120,000 in 2017, making him one of the group's highest paid contractors, according to tax disclosures reviewed by LobeLog.
They have a shared hatred of Muslims.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2018 11:57 AM