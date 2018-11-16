WHO WHIFFS AT SLOW-PITCH SOFTBALL?:





Trump fell into the conservative media trap again this week while speaking with The Daily Caller, a conservative site that generally gives him glowing coverage.





A Daily Caller reporter threw Trump a seemingly harmless open-ended question, saying the president seemed happy with his acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker. After saying a few nice things about Whitaker, Trump launched into an anti-Mueller diatribe: "I'm concerned this is an investigation that should have never been brought. ... It's an illegal investigation."





According to the transcript, the Daily Caller had not brought up the special counsel.





The bottom line: The president clearly makes a strong connection between Whitaker's installation at the Justice Department and the Mueller investigation.