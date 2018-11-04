November 4, 2018

WHITES ONLY:

Trump stumps in cities that don't look that much like US (JOSH BOAK, 11/03/18, AP) 

President Donald Trump is in the final stretch of a 44-city blitz for the midterm elections, but the America he's glimpsed from the airport arrivals and his armored limousine is hardly a reflection of the nation as a whole.

The president has mostly traveled to counties that are whiter, less educated and have lower incomes than the rest of the United States, according to Census Bureau data. It's a sign that he is seeking to galvanize the same group of voters that helped carry him to victory in 2016.

