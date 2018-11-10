November 10, 2018
WHERE'S SHERMAN WHEN WE NEED HIM:
Trump's Acting Attorney General of the Country Suggested He "Believes" in States' Right to Nullify Federal Laws (ELLIOT HANNON, NOV 10, 2018, Slate)
The current acting attorney general of the United States, the highest law enforcement officer in the entire country, believes that states have the constitutional right to disobey federal laws when they deem appropriate.
The Right and Left are united by their hatred of the Constitution.
