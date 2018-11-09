November 9, 2018
WHEN YOU THINK CORRUPT IS NORMAL:
Whitaker backlash prompts concern at the White House (Kaitlan Collins and Betsy Klein, 11/09/18, CNN)
There is a growing sense of concern inside the White House over the negative reaction to Matthew Whitaker being tapped as acting attorney general after Jeff Sessions' abrupt firing. [...]Several senior officials told CNN they were surprised by the criticism, and believe it could potentially jeopardize Whitaker's chances of remaining in the post if it continues to dominate headlines.
