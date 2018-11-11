WHAT'S THE HURRY?:

The process of counting ballots in the nation's most populous state has always taken time. But the delays in finalizing vote counts grew longer in 2016, and they are longer again this year, because of several new laws the state legislature has passed in recent years that have slowed vote counts.





The new laws are a conscious trade-off, those involved with election administration said: They are meant to place a greater weight on enfranchising voters and counting more ballots than on counting those ballots quickly.





"We'd rather get it right than get it fast," Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D) said in an interview. "We have many policies in place to make sure that every eligible voter in California has the right to cast a ballot."