WHAT THE 2ND AMENDMENT MEANS TO THE rIGHT:

Suspected shooter Ian David Long, 28, lived in Newbury Park, five miles from the dance hall, officials said. He drove his mother's car to the Borderline on Wednesday night and did not say anything before opening fire, a law enforcement official said.





Long was a decorated gunner in the U.S. Marine Corps, reaching the rank of corporal, and served an seven-month tour in Afghanistan during his nearly five years in the service, according to the Department of Defense.





Neighbors on the quiet street where he lived said they were aware that Long may have been disturbed. Deputies who were called to Long's home in April for a complaint of disturbing the peace said he was acting irrationally, according to Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean. Mental health workers decided he did not meet the standard for an emergency psychiatric hold. [...]





The shooter was armed with a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun, Dean said. A source said he purchased it legally in Simi Valley.





The gun is designed in California to hold 10 bullets, in addition to one in the chamber. The shooter's weapon had an extended magazine on it, Dean said; he added he did not know how many bullets were in the weapon or how many the magazine could actually hold.