WHAT INVESTIGATION WON'T DONALD OBSTRUCT?:

(Hurriyet Daily News, 11/22/18)

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is in possession of a phone call recording of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in which he is heard giving an instruction to "silence Jamal Khashoggi as soon as possible," Hürriyet columnist Abdulkadir Selvi wrote on Nov. 22.





According to Selvi, CIA Director Gina Haspel "signalled" during her trip to Ankara last month the existence of the wiretapped phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed and his brother Khaled bin Salman, who is Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States.