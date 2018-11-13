WEAR IT LIKE A BADGE, BRO!:

According to the polling, conducted last week for Le Figaro, a conservative newspaper, just 20 percent of French citizens call Donald Trump competent, while 84 percent agree that he is "racist" and 83 percent say he is "dangerous." His overall approval rating comes in at 10 percent.





Trump accidentally called attention to his vast unpopularity in France after enduring a weekend of harsh criticism for his conduct during a visit to Paris to mark the anniversary of the end of the First World War -- specifically his decision to skip a ceremony honoring Americans who were killed in the conflict because it was raining.





By the time Trump had returned to Washington, even the French military had joined in, with a mocking reference to his aversion to rain on its official Twitter account.